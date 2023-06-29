A+E

Thursday, June 29, 2023

Eureka Friday Night Markets are Here

Posted By on Thu, Jun 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM

Eureka’s popular Friday Night Markets kicks off for the season this Friday, June 30, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Old Town (free admission). The bustling nighttime farmers market runs every Friday, from June 30 through Oct. 27, filling the streets of Old Town with rows and rows of vendors, crafters, food trucks, a bar featuring the Humboldt produced beverages, and live music for dancing on three stages. New this year, the Eureka Friday Night Market will donate a portion of the market's revenue to support 2022/2023 disaster-impacted residents in Humboldt County. It’s a fun way to start your weekend and enjoy some of the be st Humboldt has to offer in the way of locally produced goods and entertainment.
