Monday, May 15, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Monday, May 15

Posted By on Mon, May 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM

RampArt Skatepark is having an evening of death metal tonight, starting at 8 p.m. The line-up reads like a laundry list of things found in a severe car accident, with Laceration from the North Bay Area, Oakland’s Wretched Stench and local folks Bloodspire. An even $10 gives you access to this all-ages show.
