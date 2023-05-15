Monday, May 15, 2023
Music Tonight: Monday, May 15
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, May 15, 2023 at 4:00 AM
RampArt Skatepark
is having an evening of death metal tonight, starting at 8 p.m.
The line-up reads like a laundry list of things found in a severe car accident, with Laceration
from the North Bay Area, Oakland’s Wretched Stench
and local folks Bloodspire
. An even $10 gives you access to this all-ages show.
