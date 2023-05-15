Best of Humboldt Season is Open!

click image

Round I, Nominate: May 1 - May 30, nominate your favorite people, places and things to be the Best of Humboldt

Round II, Vote: June 4 - June 30

Winners: Published in the Aug. 3 edition



To win, you have to be nominated. Winning the title NCJ’s Best of Humboldt is an honor, but in order to win you have to be nominated by enough voters to become a finalist. Go to boh.northcoastjournal.com to get started and nominate once per day through May 30th!

The most effective way to campaign for nominations is to engage your supporters. Get your team — friends, family and loyal customers — to nominate you. Send newsletters, post on social media, hang posters in your storefront, offer perks to customers who help you campaign. Tag your posts with #ncjboh23.

You can also advertise on the nomination ballot and in print in the North Coast Journal! Email kyle@northcoastjournal.com to find out more.