Monday, April 17, 2023
Music Tonight: Monday, April 17
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Apr 17, 2023 at 4:43 AM
Blues trio GA-20
is playing a free show at the Cal Poly Humboldt quad
today at noon
. Seven hours later at Savage Henry Comedy Club
, it’s just another manic, no, scratch that, Metal Monday. This week’s edition has a bunch of bands with names that are adjacent to the Dungeons & Dragons universe: Ex Mortus, Paladin, Graveshadow
and Bloodspire
($10-$15 sliding scale).
