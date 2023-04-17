A+E

Monday, April 17, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Monday, April 17

Posted By on Mon, Apr 17, 2023 at 4:43 AM

click to enlarge GA-20 - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • GA-20
Blues trio GA-20 is playing a free show at the Cal Poly Humboldt quad today at noon. Seven hours later at Savage Henry Comedy Club, it’s just another manic, no, scratch that, Metal Monday. This week’s edition has a bunch of bands with names that are adjacent to the Dungeons & Dragons universe: Ex Mortus, Paladin, Graveshadow and Bloodspire ($10-$15 sliding scale).
