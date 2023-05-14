Sunday, May 14, 2023
Music Tonight: Sunday, May 14
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sun, May 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Tokyo’s prog/punk mutant Green Milk from Planet Orange
returns to the Miniplex
tonight at 9 p.m.
to entertain all you mothers and mother funkers out there. The group got a pretty good reception last time it rolled through town, if memory serves, so if you want to get in on it, consider nabbing an early bird ticket for $15. If you’d prefer to roll the dice on the night of, the price goes up by $5.
