Sunday, May 14, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Sunday, May 14

Posted By on Sun, May 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Tokyo’s prog/punk mutant Green Milk from Planet Orange returns to the Miniplex tonight at 9 p.m. to entertain all you mothers and mother funkers out there. The group got a pretty good reception last time it rolled through town, if memory serves, so if you want to get in on it, consider nabbing an early bird ticket for $15. If you’d prefer to roll the dice on the night of, the price goes up by $5.
