Music Tonight: Saturday, May 13

Well, it’s graduation day at Cal Poly Humboldt and while a lot of people are unhappy with the school’s administrators these days (what else is new?), we can still support the students. Here are three DJ-curated events to choose from to celebrate the milestone. First up at 6 p.m.
, the Blue Lake Roller Rink
is hosting a Vinyl Spin and Skate
featuring The Observatory
($10). When that finishes up at 9 p.m.
, there are two Arcata destinations, Humbrews
and the Miniplex
, where you will find dancing tunes. At the former venue, Soul Party
will be going down with the usual suspects for $10 at the door, and at the latter, an inclusive, queer-friendly jamboree by Trinidaddies
will feature DJs Dacin, Chef Trevor
and Trout Daddies
($5 before 9:30 p.m., $10 after).
