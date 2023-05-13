A+E

Saturday, May 13, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, May 13

Posted By on Sat, May 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Well, it’s graduation day at Cal Poly Humboldt and while a lot of people are unhappy with the school’s administrators these days (what else is new?), we can still support the students. Here are three DJ-curated events to choose from to celebrate the milestone. First up at 6 p.m., the Blue Lake Roller Rink is hosting a Vinyl Spin and Skate featuring The Observatory ($10). When that finishes up at 9 p.m., there are two Arcata destinations, Humbrews and the Miniplex, where you will find dancing tunes. At the former venue, Soul Party will be going down with the usual suspects for $10 at the door, and at the latter, an inclusive, queer-friendly jamboree by Trinidaddies will feature DJs Dacin, Chef Trevor and Trout Daddies ($5 before 9:30 p.m., $10 after).
