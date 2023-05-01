Music Tonight: Monday, May 1

click to enlarge Shutterstock

It has become something of an emerging Setlist tradition to hand Monday’s event over to the good folks at the, where they have kept the faith for the county’s metal fans by throwing steady shows on this off-night. I’m told by more than a few friends in the service industry that theshows are a blessing for those whose work schedule is dominated by early mornings on the weekends. Tonight’s offering includes Portland grind band, local punk actand likely a few more TBAs to pad out the menu.$10 gets you in the door for this all-ages event.