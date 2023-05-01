Monday, May 1, 2023
Music Tonight: Monday, May 1
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, May 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM
It has become something of an emerging Setlist tradition to hand Monday’s event over to the good folks at the Savage Henry Comedy Club
, where they have kept the faith for the county’s metal fans by throwing steady shows on this off-night. I’m told by more than a few friends in the service industry that the 7 p.m.
shows are a blessing for those whose work schedule is dominated by early mornings on the weekends. Tonight’s offering includes Portland grind band Father’s Milk
, local punk act Killing February
and likely a few more TBAs to pad out the menu.
$10 gets you in the door for this all-ages event.
