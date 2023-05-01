A+E

Monday, May 1, 2023

Music Tonight: Monday, May 1

Posted By on Mon, May 1, 2023 at 4:00 AM

It has become something of an emerging Setlist tradition to hand Monday’s event over to the good folks at the Savage Henry Comedy Club, where they have kept the faith for the county’s metal fans by throwing steady shows on this off-night. I’m told by more than a few friends in the service industry that the 7 p.m. shows are a blessing for those whose work schedule is dominated by early mornings on the weekends. Tonight’s offering includes Portland grind band Father’s Milk, local punk act Killing February and likely a few more TBAs to pad out the menu.
$10 gets you in the door for this all-ages event.
