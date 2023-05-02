A+E

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Tuesday, May 2

Posted By on Tue, May 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Well, it’s rather quiet today, but with Cinco de Mayo just around the corner, you could do a lot worse celebrating the Mexican Army’s unlikely defeat of the invading French at the Battle of Puebla than by going to the Miniplex, where DJ Pachanguero is holding his regular Latin Music night at 9 p.m. Admission is, I believe, free, and there’s a pretty nice and inexpensive Taco Tuesday beforehand.
Add a comment

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

