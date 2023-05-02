Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Music Tonight: Tuesday, May 2
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Tue, May 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
Well, it’s rather quiet today, but with Cinco de Mayo just around the corner, you could do a lot worse celebrating the Mexican Army’s unlikely defeat of the invading French at the Battle of Puebla than by going to the Miniplex
, where DJ Pachanguero
is holding his regular Latin Music night at 9 p.m.
Admission is, I believe, free, and there’s a pretty nice and inexpensive Taco Tuesday beforehand.
Tags: Miniplex, DJ Pachanguero, Image