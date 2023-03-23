Thursday, March 23, 2023
Music Tonight: Thursday, March 23
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Thu, Mar 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM
click to enlarge
Every now and then a show comes along that allows for some audience participation and behavior that would be misapplied elsewhere. Anything from The Rocky Horror Picture Show
to a performance by GWAR. Tonight’s gig at Savage Henry Comedy Club
is one such show. It’s called the Heckler’s Paradise
and, as the name suggests, it’s a safe space for live feedback from the cheap seats. However, be warned: The comedians, hosted by Eric Fitzgerald
and Jason Merritt
, heckle back. 9 p.m. ($10).
Tags: comedy, savage henry, Image