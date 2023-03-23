A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, March 23, 2023

Fun

Music Tonight: Thursday, March 23

Posted By on Thu, Mar 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Every now and then a show comes along that allows for some audience participation and behavior that would be misapplied elsewhere. Anything from The Rocky Horror Picture Show to a performance by GWAR. Tonight’s gig at Savage Henry Comedy Club is one such show. It’s called the Heckler’s Paradise and, as the name suggests, it’s a safe space for live feedback from the cheap seats. However, be warned: The comedians, hosted by Eric Fitzgerald and Jason Merritt, heckle back. 9 p.m. ($10).
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , ,

Trending

Speaking of Comedy, savage Henry

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 23, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 12
The Foilies 2023

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation