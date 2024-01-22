Monday, January 22, 2024
Comedy Tonight: Monday, Jan.22
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Jan 22, 2024 at 4:00 AM
The Crisp Lounge
is once again hosting comedian Pete Nelson
’s multimedia show Pete’s Projecting Again
. This is a gig working on becoming a regular institution, so you know what to do if you want to support local comedians throwing a variety show on one of our most notorious off-nights. At 7 p.m.
Tickets are a very reasonable $5.
