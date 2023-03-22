A+E

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Music Tonight: Wednesday, March 22

Posted By on Wed, Mar 22, 2023 at 4:00 AM

When people couple up, magic can happen, whether that magic is creative musical excellence (Linda and Richard Thompson’s albums come to mind), scientific advances (see: Pierre and Marie Curie) or wild violence (like the exploits of the protagonists of Terrence Malick’s Badlands, whose behavior was based on the actions of infamous characters I have no desire to name). In the case of Mark and Maggie O’Connor, I think musical excellence is the outcome here. These
fiddling folksters have been ripping it up for the better part of a decade, and it shows in their flawless, collaborative frisson. Come on down to Humboldt’s finest cemetery-adjacent venue, the Old Steeple to hear for yourself at 7:30 p.m. ($55).
