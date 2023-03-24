A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, March 24, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, March 24

Posted By on Fri, Mar 24, 2023 at 4:00 AM

RampArt is generally known for putting on punk and metal gigs, but tonight at 8:30 p.m., the marsh-adjacent skate warehouse in Arcata offers another kind of gig. DJ and impresario Henry Fong and Arcane Artists presents the Circtus, which, as far as I can tell is a night of house and dubstep music with a circus atmosphere. Performances by GMNIITE, Mikey Bones, The Vagabond Dancers and more will be on deck. Pricing ranges from $20 for advance tickets, $35 at the door and $60 for VIP admission.
click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 23, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 12
The Foilies 2023

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation