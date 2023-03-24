Friday, March 24, 2023
Music Tonight: Friday, March 24
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Mar 24, 2023 at 4:00 AM
RampArt
is generally known for putting on punk and metal gigs, but tonight at 8:30 p.m., the marsh-adjacent skate warehouse in Arcata offers another kind of gig. DJ and impresario Henry Fong
and Arcane Artists
presents the Circtus
, which, as far as I can tell is a night of house and dubstep music with a circus atmosphere. Performances by GMNIITE, Mikey Bones, The Vagabond Dancers
and more will be on deck. Pricing ranges from $20 for advance tickets, $35 at the door and $60 for VIP admission.
