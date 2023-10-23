Monday, October 23, 2023
Music Tonight: Monday, Oct. 23
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Oct 23, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Relax, it’s just another Metal Monday
at Savage Henry Comedy Club
. Tonight’s talent will be NYC D-Beat hardcore band Overdose
and local slayers Psyop Victim, Death Doula
and Sarcophilus Satanicus
, whose members are trying their level best to craft the heaviest sound in the North 707. Kick-off is, as usual, at 7 p.m.,
$5-$10 sliding scale gets you inside and an I.D. is required to drink at this all-ages show. Horns up.
