Monday, October 23, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Monday, Oct. 23

Posted By on Mon, Oct 23, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Relax, it’s just another Metal Monday at Savage Henry Comedy Club. Tonight’s talent will be NYC D-Beat hardcore band Overdose and local slayers Psyop Victim, Death Doula and Sarcophilus Satanicus, whose members are trying their level best to craft the heaviest sound in the North 707. Kick-off is, as usual, at 7 p.m., $5-$10 sliding scale gets you inside and an I.D. is required to drink at this all-ages show. Horns up.
