Monday, October 16, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Monday, Oct. 16

Posted By on Mon, Oct 16, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Hey ho, let’s go, hey ho, let’s go. Another Metal Monday at Savage Henry, an all-ages gig, too, I.D. to drink. A $5 to $10 door fee, at 7 p.m. now, I can’t keep this up though, the Blitzkrieg Bop. Yeah, enough of the novelty of trying to fit this entry into the cadence of a Ramones song (I still love you, Joey!). Most of the bands tonight are from Eugene, Oregon, with power violence band Prager Youth joining crust punks Ausekara and — now this is interesting — a ska/crust band called Wake of Disaster. Sounds like a fitting name but who knows? Local support from queer noise merchants The Groomers.
Collin Yeo

