Friday, March 3, 2023
Music Tonight: Friday, March 3
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Mar 3, 2023 at 4:00 AM
It’s the opening night of the Eureka Symphony
’s “Sounds of Spring” program. Tonight and tomorrow night at 8 p.m.
over at the Arkley Center for the Performing Arts
, you can catch our county’s finest unfurling a program featuring works by Sibelius, Mendelssohn and the contemporary American composer Michael Kibbe, whose son Peter will be center stage on cello. I’ve said it before and I will say it once again: Don’t sleep on our symphony, it’s good, folks ($19-$49, rush tickets available at the box office starting at 7 p.m.).
