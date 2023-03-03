A+E

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, March 3, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, March 3

Posted By on Fri, Mar 3, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge Peter Kibbe - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • Peter Kibbe
It’s the opening night of the Eureka Symphony’s “Sounds of Spring” program. Tonight and tomorrow night at 8 p.m. over at the Arkley Center for the Performing Arts, you can catch our county’s finest unfurling a program featuring works by Sibelius, Mendelssohn and the contemporary American composer Michael Kibbe, whose son Peter will be center stage on cello. I’ve said it before and I will say it once again: Don’t sleep on our symphony, it’s good, folks ($19-$49, rush tickets available at the box office starting at 7 p.m.).
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 2, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 9
Snow Much Fun

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation