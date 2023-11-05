Obituaries

Sunday, November 5, 2023

Cynthia Gorman Quinsey: 1938-2023

Posted By on Sun, Nov 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge Cynthia Gorman Quinsey, Oct. 22, 1938, to Oct. 9, 2023.
  • Cynthia Gorman Quinsey, Oct. 22, 1938, to Oct. 9, 2023.


Cynthia Gorman Quinsey passed away Oct. 9, 2023, surrounded by love. Born Oct. 22, 1938, Cynthia was a musician, artist, daughter, sister, wife, mother, grand and great-grandmother, and good friend. A true creative, Cynthia viewed the world through an imaginative and beautiful lense. A deeply caring person, Cynthia shared her love and wit liberally with her family and friends. She was truly a generous soul.

A prolific artist, Cynthia created and expressed herself through textiles, weaving, sculpting, painting, gardening and making hilarious faces. An athlete, she enjoyed tennis, walking and yoga. A lifelong violinist, Cynthia loved music from the deepest places in her heart. She played with the Eureka Symphony for 20 years and more recently with the All Seasons Orchestra.

Cynthia is survived by sister, children, grand and great-grandchildren as well as many wonderful friends and neighbors. It has been said that Life is sweet simply because we only get to live it once. Our mother's love, sweetness, wit and joy of living will be our gifts forever. Thank you, Mom. We love you so much. "Here was peace. She pulled in her horizon like a great fishnet. Pulled it from around the waist of the world and draped it over her shoulder. So much of life in its meshes! She called in her soul to come and see." (SNH)

