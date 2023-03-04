A+E

Saturday, March 4, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, March 4

Posted By on Sat, Mar 4, 2023 at 4:00 AM

click to enlarge The Tiptons - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • The Tiptons
Tonight is the second and final night of the residency of the saxophone quartet (plus drums) group The Tiptons over at the Arcata Playhouse. 8 p.m. ($25). This all-female band of brass honkers (plus drums) is, from what I can tell based on its online content, a delight, and certain to be an enjoyable evening for anyone interested in hearing the air keys stretch out and jam. Elsewhere in town, and a little earlier (6:30 p.m., to be exact) there’s a free gig going down at the Jam, where you can find Marble Jar and Phosphorus providing support for The Critics, a brand new rock/pop band on the scene. This group has been making the rounds at our local venues as it unfurls its chrysalis-wet wings into the fresh air of a new dawn, and you can be present to observe its unveiling.
Collin Yeo

