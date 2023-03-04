Saturday, March 4, 2023
Music Tonight: Saturday, March 4
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Sat, Mar 4, 2023 at 4:00 AM
click to enlarge
Tonight is the second and final night of the residency of the saxophone quartet (plus drums) group The Tiptons
over at the Arcata Playhouse
. 8 p.m.
($25). This all-female band of brass honkers (plus drums) is, from what I can tell based on its online content, a delight, and certain to be an enjoyable evening for anyone interested in hearing the air keys stretch out and jam. Elsewhere in town, and a little earlier (6:30 p.m.
, to be exact) there’s a free gig going down at the Jam
, where you can find Marble Jar
and Phosphorus
providing support for The Critics
, a brand new rock/pop band on the scene. This group has been making the rounds at our local venues as it unfurls its chrysalis-wet wings into the fresh air of a new dawn, and you can be present to observe its unveiling.
Tags: The Tiptons, saxophone quartet, Arcata Playhouse, the Jam, Marble Jar, Phosphorus, The Critics, Image