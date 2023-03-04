Music Tonight: Saturday, March 4

click to enlarge submitted

The Tiptons

Tonight is the second and final night of the residency of the saxophone quartet (plus drums) groupover at the($25). This all-female band of brass honkers (plus drums) is, from what I can tell based on its online content, a delight, and certain to be an enjoyable evening for anyone interested in hearing the air keys stretch out and jam. Elsewhere in town, and a little earlier (, to be exact) there’s a free gig going down at, where you can findandproviding support for, a brand new rock/pop band on the scene. This group has been making the rounds at our local venues as it unfurls its chrysalis-wet wings into the fresh air of a new dawn, and you can be present to observe its unveiling.