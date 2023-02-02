A+E

Thursday, February 2, 2023

Theater

Dan Hoyle Presents New Work at the Playhouse

Posted By on Thu, Feb 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Dan Hoyle - PHOTO BY PETER PRATO
  • Photo by Peter Prato
  • Dan Hoyle
Award-winning actor and playwright Dan Hoyle presents his new piece of immersion research theater Talk to Your People - A Solo Show With Dan Hoyle, Saturday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m. at Arcata Playhouse ($20, $18 members). The show chronicles America’s first year of the pandemic through seven stories. The New York Times says, "Dan Hoyle’s smart, entertaining, funny, insightful, and surprising show ... is compassionate and ultimately hopeful, without being soft at all." Come on out for the show and see for yourself. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
