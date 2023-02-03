A+E

Friday, February 3, 2023

Music Tonight: Friday, Feb. 3

Posted By on Fri, Feb 3, 2023 at 4:00 AM

How about a night of local rock bands to assuage whatever fears you might have been experiencing about a dearth of regional weirdos making the good noises with loud guitars and drums? Here’s your taste, whether asked for or otherwise. At 8 p.m. Blondies hosts Heart Eyes, Wyld Banshee Whispers and Pills 4 Thrills. Having only seen the last band live, I can’t tell you exactly what to expect, other than Victor and company have rocked the house with excellence every time I’ve been in the crowd. No idea what the cover is or if there even is one, but Blondies often has a band collection-type of deal, so bring some nuggets of currency.
