Music Tonight: Thursday, Feb. 2

click to enlarge Shutterstock

are a Los Angeles-based, Indiana-born band that plays loud, modern psychedelic rock that sounds like an updated version of Roky Erickson and his seminal 13th Floor Elevators band. The group has even opened for ZZ Top, which totally tracks with the style of music. Tonight’s show at thewill be a more intimate affair than an arena rock show but I would still anticipate some large-form theatricality.will be spinning records in the barroom and opening duties will be done by Seattle’sat($20, $15 advance).