Saturday, January 21, 2023

Music Tonight: Saturday, Jan. 21

Posted By on Sat, Jan 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Singer-songwriter Will Sheff, the central figure and sole original member of Austin’s Okkervil River, brings his baroque folk and pop act to the Arcata Theatre Lounge tonight, presumably with a new(ish) cast of backing musicians on deck. Also on the bill is New York City’s mmeadows, featuring Kristin Slipp from Dirty Projectors and Cole Kamen-Green, who cut his teeth collaborating with the likes of Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. This will be the week’s Big Gig, so if that is of interest to you, plan your evening accordingly starting at 7 p.m. ($24, $20 advance).
About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

