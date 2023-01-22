A+E

Sunday, January 22, 2023

Music Today: Sunday, Jan. 22

Trio Duende
Two 3 p.m. matinee gigs are happening today, both which more or less fall under the banner of “high” art. If you missed the main concert yesterday evening at Calvary Lutheran in Eureka, fear not, you still have a chance to catch a concert and
conversation with Trio Duende, a world class chamber music group, at the Lutheran Church of Arcata ($20, $5 students). Meanwhile, over that the Morris Graves Museum of Art, Paula Jones and Friends are presenting an afternoon of jazz music. The suggested donation prices are $5 for the general population, $2 for students, seniors and museum members. Free for youngsters and those on EBT.
