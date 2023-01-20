Friday, January 20, 2023
Dancing at the Playhouse this Saturday
And the beat goes on … Saturday, Jan. 21
, tighten the laces on your dancing shoes for The California Poppies and Home Cookin’: A Playhouse Benefit Show
, happening at 7 p.m.
at Arcata Playhouse
($20). Two local bands playing very danceable music for a good cause. We like it. Home Cookin' plays original tunes and rock standards starting at 7 p.m. The California Poppies serve up originals with a blend of 1960s nostalgia and modern psychedelia. They take the stage at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 general admission, $18 Fan Club Members. Available at playhousearts.org or Wildberries Marketplace.
