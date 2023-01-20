A+E

Friday, January 20, 2023

Dancing at the Playhouse this Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Jan 20, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Home Cookin' - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • Home Cookin'
And the beat goes on … Saturday, Jan. 21, tighten the laces on your dancing shoes for The California Poppies and Home Cookin’: A Playhouse Benefit Show, happening at 7 p.m. at Arcata Playhouse ($20). Two local bands playing very danceable music for a good cause. We like it. Home Cookin' plays original tunes and rock standards starting at 7 p.m. The California Poppies serve up originals with a blend of 1960s nostalgia and modern psychedelia. They take the stage at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 general admission, $18 Fan Club Members. Available at playhousearts.org or Wildberries Marketplace. 
click to enlarge The California Poppies - SUBMITTED
  • submitted
  • The California Poppies
