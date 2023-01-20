Dancing at the Playhouse this Saturday

click to enlarge submitted

Home Cookin'

The California Poppies

And the beat goes on …, tighten the laces on your dancing shoes for, happening atat($20). Two local bands playing very danceable music for a good cause. We like it. Home Cookin' plays original tunes and rock standards starting at 7 p.m. The California Poppies serve up originals with a blend of 1960s nostalgia and modern psychedelia. They take the stage at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 general admission, $18 Fan Club Members. Available at playhousearts.org or Wildberries Marketplace.