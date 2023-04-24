Death Investigation Underway After Two Found Dead in Eureka Home

On April 21, 2023 at approximately 12:05 p.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department (EPD) were dispatched to the 2700 block of Fairfield Street to conduct a welfare check on the occupants of the residence. The reporting party stated they had not been able to contact the occupants for several weeks. Upon arrival, officers found the house secured. Officers requested assistance from Humboldt Bay Fire and gained access into the residence. Inside the residence, officers found two deceased individuals. EPD’s Criminal Investigations Unit was contacted and authored a search warrant for the residence. The search warrant was executed by EPD Detectives and the Humboldt County Coroner’s Office. The search of the residence revealed no signs of suspicious activity or foul play. This is an ongoing investigation in conjunction with the Coroner’s Office. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Eureka Police Department at 707-441-4060.

The Eureka Police Department and the Humboldt County Coroner’s Office are conducting an investigation into the deaths of two people found in a residence on the 2700 block of Fairfield Street after officers conducted a welfare check around noon on April 21.A news release states the person who requested the check said they had been unable to contact the residents for several weeks. Officers found the home secured but were able to gain access with assistance from Humboldt Bay Fire and found the two individuals dead.According to the release, “no signs of suspicious activity or foul play” were found at the scene.Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Eureka Police Department at 707-441-4060.Find the EPD release below: