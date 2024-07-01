Eureka Man Killed in SoHum Crash

On June 29, 2024, at approximately 10:35 PM, Humboldt Communication Center (CHP Dispatch) received a 9-1-1 call of a crash involving a motorcycle on Redwood Drive, north of the community of Redway. Redway Volunteer Fire Department, City Ambulance, and CHP arrived on scene and provided life saving measures to the rider. The rider, Raul Villalobos, a 34-year-old Eureka resident, was transported to Jerold Phelps Medical Center in Garberville, CA, where he was pronounced deceased. Villalobos was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. A preliminary investigation shows Villalobos was riding his motorcycle northbound on Redwood Drive at a high rate of speed. Villalobos laid the motorcycle down, it left the roadway, and struck the embankment. The CHP Garberville Area Office is investigating the cause of the crash. The California Highway Patrol wants to remind motorists the importance of wearing appropriate safety equipment while riding motorcycles, including Department of Transportation (DOT) approved helmets.

