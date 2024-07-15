UPDATED: One Arrested After Fatal Shooting

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in the Bridgeville fatal shooting as Melvin Portillo, a 20 years old from Sacramento.

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late last night near Bridgeville as a homicide.According to a press release , deputies dispatched to the 27000 block of State Route 36 on a report of a possible shooting, located a deceased male."One male was subsequently arrested for homicide," the release states. "There are no outstanding suspects or parties, and there is no danger or threat to the public."No other information was immediately available.The sheriff's office release states the case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff's Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.