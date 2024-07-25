NCJ Preview

Thursday, July 25, 2024

Tom Jackson Jr. Retreating and Controversy around the Old Jacobs Middle School

Posted By on Thu, Jul 25, 2024 at 3:37 PM

On this week’s episode of the NCJ Preview, we’re joined by California Local News fellow Kelby McIntosh, as he talks about Cal Poly Humboldt President Tom Jackson Jr. retreating to a tenured professor position at the university, updates to the controversy swirling around the Eureka City Schools Board of Trustees and the old Jacobs Middle School property exchange, as well as a tasty garden cocktail that’s a must add to your summer drink list.

READ FULL STORIES HERE:
A Garden Party in a Cup
Jackson's Retreat
'Inadvertent Disclosure'
All these stories and more can be found in the latest issue of the Journal or on our website at: northcoastjournal.com/.



About The Author

Kelby McIntosh
Bio:
 Kelby Mcintosh (he/him) is a fellow placed with Access Humboldt through the California Local News Fellowship at University of California at Berkeley, a state-funded initiative to support and strengthen local news reporting.

