Tom Jackson Jr. Retreating and Controversy around the Old Jacobs Middle School

On this week’s episode of the NCJ Preview, we’re joined by California Local News fellow Kelby McIntosh, as he talks about Cal Poly Humboldt President Tom Jackson Jr. retreating to a tenured professor position at the university, updates to the controversy swirling around the Eureka City Schools Board of Trustees and the old Jacobs Middle School property exchange, as well as a tasty garden cocktail that’s a must add to your summer drink list.