Sheriff's Office: Two Killed in Kneeland Plane Crash

The HCSO has turned the crash site over to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to investigate this incident. All further inquiries regarding the crash should be directed to them. The NTSB can be contacted at 1(202)314-6000.





On July 23 at approximately 11:15 AM, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Deputies, Fire Services, and Emergence Medical Services (EMS) were dispatched to the Kneeland Airport for the report of a fire and possible aircraft crash.



CAL FIRE personnel arrived on scene first and reported a fire and wreckage area in a steep ravine north of the airstrip. Deputies arrived on scene to assist and secure the scene. Sadly, two confirmed fatalities were located within the wreckage. The bodies were recovered and subsequently transported to the HCSO Coroner Station, where an autopsy will be performed in the coming days.



The HCSO would like to thank their Search and Rescue (SAR) Volunteers, CAL FIRE, the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the Humboldt County Aviation Department, Humboldt Bay Fire (HBF), the Arcata Fire Department (AFD), the Blue Lake Volunteer Fire Department (BLVFD), the Kneeland Fire Protection District (KFPD), Reach Air Medical Services, and City Ambulance for their assistance and collaborative response.



The HCSO would also like to send their sincere condolences to the families of those lost in this tragic incident. Identification of the victims is pending notification of next of kin.





