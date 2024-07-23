Huge Games Await the Crabs, with Playoff Hopes in the Balance

click to enlarge
- Submitted
- Andrew Overland deals in a win for the Crabs.
In baseball, and in life, sometimes you have to focus on the things you can control. The Humboldt Crabs enter the last two-game set of their conference schedule against the last place West Coast Kings tonight at a deadlock with the Lincoln Potters for the final playoff spot in the PEL, and a chance to play the Healdsburg Prune Packers for the championship. All the Crabs can do is focus on the task at hand, and do their part to handle what is out in front of them. It has taken a late season surge, some dramatic moments filled with ice in the veins, and a belief that it could happen, but our boys enter this week controlling their own destiny. Just win, just win and hope the Potters lose. It’s a situation that has been recognized by the coaching staff for the entirety of the past week. When asked last Tuesday what he thought the Crabs had to do to make the playoffs, Eric Giacone, who is in his eighth year with the Crabs, said without hesitation, “We’ve got to go at least 6-2 over these final eight, but it’s exciting because we can and we know what we have to do.” This isn’t Giacone’s first rodeo, and almost prophetically, the Crabs find themselves in that exact position entering tonight's action.
Let’s rewind. The toughest task for the Crabs would be their first. The Healdsburg Prune Packers, who are way out in front of the division and have handled the Crabs this summer would come to town first. The first two nights of the three-game set would create a daunting up-hill climb for the good guys, as they would drop the first two, and create a steep climb for themselves through the final gauntlet of a schedule facing them. But this Crabs team is resilient, and in game three, they responded, with one of their unsung heroes of the summer taking the mound. Andrew Overland would throw five shutout innings to pick up the win and lower his summer ERA to 2.80. Although it sometimes doesn’t show up in the box score, Overland has been a pivotal part of the Crabs’ success this summer. He had some huge innings out of the bullpen early and picked up a save, but then settled into a starting role, giving the Crabs quality start after quality start, none bigger than Friday night’s. “The next few outings will be big, but I try not to let the moment get too big. I try to keep an even keel,” said Overland. Bryce Stockton added three shutout innings to his amazing summer out of the pen to slam the door. The Crabs would win 6-0 behind a big night offensively from Billy Ham, who would add two hits and two RBIs to keep the playoff torch burning for the good guys. A crucial series with the Medford Rogues loomed, with the second half of six games in six days.
Game 1 with the Rogues was a sloppy one. Mired with walks and errors from both sides, the Crabs would sneak away with a 7-6 win behind multiple hit games from Antonio Avila, Troy Harding and Ethan Rivera, who would also add 2 RBIs. Billy Ham added two RBIs to pace the Crabs, and the good guys would keep the torch burning going into game 2.
click to enlarge
- Submitted
- Jeff Ruby signs autographs after the Crabs' win Sunday.
On Saturday night, Troy Harding continued his productive summer with three hits and four RBI. It seems like whenever the Crabs need a big hit, Harding is there. Jett Ruby and Billy Ham would set the table for Harding all night, and local Cameron Saso gave his team another quality start, allowing two runs over five innings. With the game tied, the Crabs would again call on “Mad Max” Hippensteel in another high leverage situation. The U.C. Davis product has been a revelation for the Crabs this summer, and on Saturday night, he’d come through again. With his devastating fastball and changeup combo, the righty would strike out the final hitter looking to get the boys out of a close game while moving to 3-0 on the summer … and the torch would continue to burn for the Crabs.
click to enlarge
- Submitted
- Nolan Long picks up another win.
Sunday, needing a big win, the Crabs would turn to Mr. Reliable, the lefty, Nolan Long. Long entered the game 5-1. He’s found a way to win even when he doesn’t have his best stuff, and in talking to him you know that he is aware of what needs to be fixed, and he is constantly working on the little things. Even after giving up one run over five innings to pick up a win in his prior outing, long said, “I’ve got to get ahead, if I can just eliminate some of the walks, I think I’d be right there.” On Sunday, the southpaw put it all together, tossing six shoutout innings with eight strikeouts and zero walks for his sixth win of the summer. It was fun to watch. Long got all of the offense he needed early with grand slam from leadoff man Jett Ruby, his second homerun of the summer. Billy Ham and Ethan Rivera would both add multi-hit games, and despite a late surge from the Rogues, the Crabs would cruise 8-4. Keeping the torch lit. How can you not be romantic about baseball?
The biggest two games of the summer loom, starting tonight at Arcata Ball Park. Come out and support what has been an awesome run. Go Crabs, go!