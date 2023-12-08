EPD Identifies Officers Who Fired in Fatal Shooting

The Eureka Police Department has identified its officers who shot and killed a 31-year-old suspect on Nov. 26 near the main branch of the Humboldt County Library as K9 officers Jeremy Sollom and Nick Jones.
According to EPD, the officers opened fire when Matthew Robert Williams, 31, of Cutten, pulled a firearm and chambered a round after fleeing a traffic stop. According to the press release, Sollom has seven years of law enforcement experience, while Jones has four.
“This is an active and ongoing investigation and additional information will be released in accordance with state law,” the press release states.
According to Assistant Chief Brian Stephens, both officers remain on administrative leave.
Under state law, EPD is required to release video and audio recordings of the shooting within 45 days — by Jan. 11 — absent a finding it would “substantially interfere” with the investigation.
