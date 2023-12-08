News

Archives | RSS

Friday, December 8, 2023

Community / Crime / Emergency / Government

EPD Identifies Officers Who Fired in Fatal Shooting

Posted By on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 at 12:34 PM

The Eureka Police Department has identified its officers who shot and killed a 31-year-old suspect on Nov. 26 near the main branch of the Humboldt County Library as K9 officers Jeremy Sollom and Nick Jones.

According to EPD, the officers opened fire when Matthew Robert Williams, 31, of Cutten, pulled a firearm and chambered a round after fleeing a traffic stop. According to the press release, Sollom has seven years of law enforcement experience, while Jones has four.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation and additional information will be released in accordance with state law,” the press release states.

According to Assistant Chief Brian Stephens, both officers remain on administrative leave.

Under state law, EPD is required to release video and audio recordings of the shooting within 45 days — by  Jan. 11 — absent a finding it would “substantially interfere” with the investigation.

Find past coverage of the shooting here and here, and EPD’s latest release here.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , , ,

Trending

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Thadeus Greenson
Bio:
 Thadeus Greenson is the news editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in News Blog

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Dec 7, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 49
Corporate Abuse, Environmental Harm Dominate Project Censored

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation