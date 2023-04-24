Driver Killed in Solo Vehicle Crash Off the Eureka Waterfront Trail

On April 23, 2023, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Eureka Police Department received information of a traffic collision off the Eureka Waterfront Trail near the Tooby Road parking area. Upon arrival, officers located a Grey Ford van approximately 300 feet off the trail in the field. The vehicle was occupied by one male driver, who was ejected from the vehicle. The driver was declared deceased at the scene. The initial investigation has revealed that for unknown reasons the vehicle had accessed the area behind the gate located on Pound Road. The vehicle then drove to the trail access and began traveling south on the trail at a high rate of speed. The driver was unable to navigate a turn at the end of the trail and the vehicle left the roadway, rolling numerous times before coming to rest in the open field. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jeremy Sollom at 707-441-4060 ext. 1315 or Officer Mark Sheldon at ext. 1339.

