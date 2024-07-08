Eureka Woman Arrested for Manslaughter, DUI for I Street Crash

A 30-year-old Eureka woman reported has admitted to using nitrous oxide just prior to causing a fatal multi-car collision
on I Street in May that left a pedestrian dead, according to Eureka police.
The Eureka Police Department issued a press release this afternoon announcing it had secured a Ramey warrant for the arrest of Maria Cuevas for vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit and run causing death or injury and that Cuevas is in custody, held on $65,000 bail. According to jail records
, Cuevas was booked into the jail July 2.
“Additional charges of felony DUI causing bodily injury were submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review, as Cuevas admitted to using [nitrous] oxide just prior to the collision,” the press release states, adding that the investigation is ongoing.
According to EPD, officers responded to a report of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision in the 900 block of I Street around 1:45 p.m. on May 22, which was followed moments later by multiple reports of multiple collisions on I Street near Seventh Street.
A 66-year-old pedestrian, later identified as David Sprague, was pronounced dead at the scene, and several people from involved vehicles were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The crash was initially investigated by EPD’s Major Injury/Fatal Traffic Investigation team, which help from department detectives and technicians.
According to a prior EPD press release, investigators believe Cuevas’ vehicle was traveling north on I Street when it struck Sprague in the roadway near Ninth Street, before it continued traveling north and hit additional vehicles near Seventh Street before crashing into a building.
EPD’s investigation remains ongoing and the department asks that anyone with information about the crash call its Criminal Investigations Unit at (707) 441-4300.
See the full press release from EPD here
.