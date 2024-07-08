News

Archives | RSS

Monday, July 8, 2024

Courts / Crime / Emergency

Eureka Woman Arrested for Manslaughter, DUI for I Street Crash

Posted By on Mon, Jul 8, 2024 at 6:26 PM

A 30-year-old Eureka woman reported has admitted to using nitrous oxide just prior to causing a fatal multi-car collision on I Street in May that left a pedestrian dead, according to Eureka police.

The Eureka Police Department issued a press release this afternoon announcing it had secured a Ramey warrant for the arrest of Maria Cuevas for vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit and run causing death or injury and that Cuevas is in custody, held on $65,000 bail. According to jail records, Cuevas was booked into the jail July 2.

“Additional charges of felony DUI causing bodily injury were submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review, as Cuevas admitted to using [nitrous] oxide just prior to the collision,” the press release states, adding that the investigation is ongoing.


According to EPD, officers responded to a report of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision in the 900 block of I Street around 1:45 p.m. on May 22, which was followed moments later by multiple reports of multiple collisions on I Street near Seventh Street.

A 66-year-old pedestrian, later identified as David Sprague, was pronounced dead at the scene, and several people from involved vehicles were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The crash was initially investigated by EPD’s Major Injury/Fatal Traffic Investigation team, which help from department detectives and technicians.

According to a prior EPD press release, investigators believe Cuevas’ vehicle was traveling north on I Street when it struck Sprague in the roadway near Ninth Street, before it continued traveling north and hit additional vehicles near Seventh Street before crashing into a building.

EPD’s investigation remains ongoing and the department asks that anyone with information about the crash call its Criminal Investigations Unit at (707) 441-4300.

See the full press release from EPD here.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Thadeus Greenson
Bio:
 Thadeus Greenson is the news editor of the North Coast Journal.

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in News Blog

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jul 4, 2024 vol XXXV issue 27
The Jury Is In

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation