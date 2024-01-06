Sheriff's Office Investigating 'Suspicious' Death

Media Release
Date: 1/6/2024 Prepared by: Sergeant Brandon Head
Case Number: 202400082 Subject: Body Recovery – Manila Dunes
On 1/5/2024, at about 4:52 PM, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding human remains found by beachgoers in the area of the Manila Dunes.
Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies and a deputy coroner responded to the scene and recovered the remains. The unidentified male is believed to have died under suspicious circumstances. The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.
The Humboldt County Coroner’s Office is in the process of scheduling an autopsy and identifying the body.
More information will be released when available.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.
