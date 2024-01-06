News

Saturday, January 6, 2024

Community / Crime / Government

Sheriff's Office Investigating 'Suspicious' Death

Posted By on Sat, Jan 6, 2024 at 1:39 PM

The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has launched a death investigation after human remains were found by beachgoers in the Manila Dunes yesterday afternoon.

According to a press release, beachgoers reported finding the unidentified male body at 4:52 p.m. yesterday and deputies and a deputy coroner were dispatched to the scene.

"The unidentified male is believed to have died under suspicious circumstances," the press release states. "The cause and manner of death remain under investigation."


The coroner's office is in the process of scheduling an autopsy and identifying the body, according to the release.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information about the case to call it at (707) 445-7251 or its crime tip line at (707) 268-2539.

Fine the full press release copied below:

Media Release

Date: 1/6/2024 Prepared by: Sergeant Brandon Head
Case Number: 202400082 Subject: Body Recovery – Manila Dunes

On 1/5/2024, at about 4:52 PM, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding human remains found by beachgoers in the area of the Manila Dunes.

Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies and a deputy coroner responded to the scene and recovered the remains. The unidentified male is believed to have died under suspicious circumstances. The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.

The Humboldt County Coroner’s Office is in the process of scheduling an autopsy and identifying the body.

More information will be released when available.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.

Receive HCSO news straight to your phone or email. Subscribe to news alerts at: humboldtsheriff.org/subscribe.
Tags:

About The Author

Thadeus Greenson
Bio:
 Thadeus Greenson is the news editor of the North Coast Journal.

