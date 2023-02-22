News

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Community / Outdoors

Show Us Your Snow

Posted By on Wed, Feb 22, 2023 at 9:11 AM

click to enlarge Snow at Woodley Island. - NWS
  • NWS
  • Snow at Woodley Island.
The storm is delivering the steady snow that was forecast, with coastal areas near sea level getting some flurries this morning, and more to come today into Friday.

"A winter storm is underway in Northwest California. Around and above 1,000 feet elevation, snow will continue today and into Friday," the Eureka office of the National Weather Service states. "Throughout today, snow levels are expected to drop to around 500 feet elevation and continue to drop into tomorrow morning. This could mean some snow at the coast is likely by tomorrow morning."
Snow as deep as 2 feet is expected above 1,000 feet. Shelters and warming centers are being opened up in areas across the region. Find out more here

If you have to travel, remember to take it slow and check out current road conditions and chain control requirements here.

 Let us know what's going on where you are and send some pictures to newsroom@northcoastjournal.com. Stay warm and stay safe. 
