Show Us Your Snow

click to enlarge NWS

Snow at Woodley Island.

A winter storm is underway in Northwest California. Around and above 1,000 feet elevation, snow will continue today and into Friday," the Eureka office of the National Weather Service states. "Throughout today, snow levels are expected to drop to around 500 feet elevation and continue to drop into tomorrow morning. This could mean some snow at the coast is likely by tomorrow morning."





Snow as deep as 2 feet is expected above 1,000 feet. Shelters and warming centers are being opened up in areas across the region. Find out more here