Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Local Commercial Dungeness Crab Season to Open in January

Posted By on Wed, Dec 20, 2023 at 4:19 PM

After delays due to poor meat quality and concerns about whale entanglements, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife today announced the local commercial Dungeness crab fishery will open Jan. 5.

The opening zone stretches from the Oregon state line down to the Sonoma-Mendocino county line. Meanwhile, local restrictions on the use of recreational crab traps have been lifted since Dec. 16, according to a CDFW.

CDFW originally delayed the commercial opening in Humboldt, Del Norte and Mendocino counties, which has been slated for Dec. 1, due to poor meat quality before extending it again earlier this month citing “high numbers of humpback whales and a recent confirmed entanglement of a leatherback sea turtle in commercial Dungeness crab fishing gear lost in a previous season.”

A “64-hour pre-soak” for the commercial fleet begins on Jan. 2 at 8:01 a.m., today's news release states.

Find the release below:

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) will open the commercial Dungeness crab fishery from the Oregon state line to the Sonoma/Mendocino county line (Fishing Zones 1 and 2) under a Fleet Advisory beginning Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:01 a.m. with a 64-hour pre-soak to begin on Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:01 a.m.

The commercial fishery will remain delayed from the Sonoma/Mendocino county line to the U.S./Mexico border (Fishing Zones 3, 4, 5 and 6) until at least the next risk assessment due to elevated numbers of humpback whales resulting in increased entanglement risk. CDFW is also continuing the temporary recreational crab trap restriction from the Sonoma/Mendocino county line to Lopez Point, Monterey County, (Fishing Zones 3 and 4) due to the presence of humpback whales and the potential for entanglement with crab traps. The recreational trap restriction will be in effect until at least the next risk assessment.

The use of recreational crab traps in Fishing Zones 1, 2 and 5 will be allowed. A Fleet Advisory remains in effect for the recreational fishery for all Fishing Zones (1-6). CDFW reminds recreational crabbers that take of Dungeness crab by other methods, including hoop nets and crab snares, is allowed during a temporary trap restriction.

CDFW also encourages recreational crabbers to implement best practices, as described in the Best Practices Guide.

CDFW anticipates the next risk assessment will take place on or around Jan. 11, 2024, at which time Director Charlton H. Bonham will re-evaluate available data to inform the potential for a commercial fishery opener in Fishing Zones 3-6 and modification of the recreational trap restriction. For more information related to the risk assessment process, please visit CDFW’s Whale Safe Fisheries page. For more information on the Dungeness crab fishery, please visit www.wildlife.ca.gov/crab.     
