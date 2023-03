🔴ROAD CLOSURE: U.S. 101 (pm 70-77) is fully CLOSED at Rattlesnake Summit, north of Laytonville in Mendocino County due to snow. There is currently no estimated time of reopening.

Please check https://t.co/faudYOtp7p or the QuickMap app for the latest road conditions. pic.twitter.com/XW2JksOZf8 — Caltrans District 1 (@CaltransDist1) March 28, 2023

Caltrans reports U.S. Highway 101 has reopened.PREVIOUS:Another winter storm has dumped enough snow to close down U.S. Highway 101 at Rattlesnake Summit in Mendocino County north of Laytonville, according to a Caltrans District 1 social media post.There is currently no estimated time for reopening.