"Over the next couple days, steady heavy snow is a near certainty, especially in Humboldt. 2 feet is likely at Berry Summit along 299, with 2 to 6 inches in valleys around Hoopa," NWS states.



That means, of course, travel could be "very difficult to impossible."



As of around 2 p.m. Tuesday, 3 inches of snow were reported on Titlow Hill, with snow chains required.

Showers have begun moving onshore late this morning. We have already received some reports of small hail at the coast. Showers with small hail are only expected to increase over the next couple days.



The storm is beginning to arrive, a portent of what to expect in the next few days as temperatures plummet, bringing heavy snow down to low levels, with even coastal areas looking at the possibility of some flutters.For a list of warming centers and shelters in different areas of Humboldt, as well as information on how to prepare for the storm, visit here “Gusty wind today will welcome (a) prolonged period of stormy weather today,” the Eureka office of the National Weather Service states in a social media post.” As light rain builds into the area, widespread gusts above 45 mph are expected this afternoon and evening.”For areas above 1,000, a winter storm warning is currently in effect, running through 4 p.m. Thursday, with “total snow accumulations of 5 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph,” the NWS warning states.For coastal areas below 1,000 feet, a winter weather advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. today until 7 p.m. Wednesday, only to be followed by a winter storm watch that runs from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 4 p.m. Thursday. Snow accumulations of up to 5 inches is possible.Snow in Eureka? Maybe, the NWS says, but McKinleyville has a better shot.There’s also a wind advisory, with gusts of up to 50 mph possible. And, to top things off, a high surf advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday with breaking waves of 21 to 24 feet.