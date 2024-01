This week we've got a story about how conservationists are working to bring an endangered butterfly back from the brink of extinction. Also, the Eureka City Schools' property sale mystery continues. We've got a brief on the hostage situation and police shooting in Eureka. Finally, we'll look at how pop-up nights at Alchemy Distillery are a win-win for the host and the chefs. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on Humboldt stories.