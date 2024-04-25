Deputy Shoots Cutten Shooting Suspect

The Humboldt County multi-agency Critical Incident Response team is investigating a police shooting of an unidentified male suspect on Fern Street around 10:40 a.m.
The man is receiving treatment at an area hospital, as is a 75-year-old woman he allegedly shot prior to being contacted by police.
According to a press release, the Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around 10:30 a.m. reporting someone had been shot in the 2400 block of Fern Street. While en route, deputies learned that a white male adult had reportedly walked up to a 75-year-old woman standing in front of her garage with her sister and opened fire, hitting the woman at least once. He was then said to have fled on foot, heading west toward Walnut Avenue.
When deputies arrived on scene, they reported seeing a man matching the suspect's description walking on Fern Street and contacted him at gunpoint. The man reportedly refused commands and fled into a nearby residence. Three deputies then surrounded the home while waiting for backup. According to the press release, at 10:40 a.m., the suspect exited the residence and walked toward the deputies, "pointing a firearm in the direction of the deputies."
"The suspect refused commands and one deputy shot the suspect," the release states. "The suspect dropped the firearm and fell to the ground."
The current condition of both the suspect and shooting victim are unknown and the case remains under investigation.
The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about the incident to call it in at (707) 445-7251 or to call its crime tip line at (707) 268-2539.
See the full press release copied below:
On April 25, 2024, at approximately 10:31 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a person had been shot in the 2400 block of Fern Street, Eureka. Deputies were immediately dispatched to the area. While deputies were enroute, it was learned that a White Male Adult walked up to a 75-year-old woman who was standing in front of her garage with her sister and shot at her multiple times. The woman was struck by gunfire, and the suspect fled on foot westbound on Fern toward Walnut Avenue.
Deputies arrived on the scene at approximately 10:38 a.m. and saw a subject matching the description of the suspect walking on Fern. Two deputies exited the patrol vehicle and contacted the suspect at gunpoint. The suspect refused commands and fled into a residence across the street from the location where the victim was shot. An additional deputy arrived on the scene, and the three deputies surrounded the residence while additional units responded to the scene. At approximately 10:40 a.m., the suspect exited the residence and walked toward the deputies' location, pointing a firearm in the direction of the deputies. The suspect refused commands, and one deputy shot the suspect. The suspect dropped the firearm and fell to the ground. Deputies secured the suspect in handcuffs, and emergency medical assistance was called to the scene. A hasty search was conducted inside the residence to ensure there were no other victims or suspects inside. The deputies then rendered medical aid to the suspect by packing his wounds and performing CPR. Paramedics arrived on the scene and took over the medical care of the suspect and the 75-year-old female victim. Both were subsequently transported to an area hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries.
The County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) protocol was implemented to investigate the shooting. The Humboldt County District Attorney and the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office are leading the investigation with other county law enforcement investigators. After CIRT investigators collect all the evidence and conduct all the interviews, more information will be release regarding this incident.
This case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.
