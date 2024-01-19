NCJ Preview

Friday, January 19, 2024

Lab Letdown, Health Disparities and Eating/Weeding Veggies

Posted By on Fri, Jan 19, 2024 at 8:33 AM

For our annual Health and Wellness issue, we're diving into why vital outpatient lab services are leaving. We're also looking at how Humboldt stacks up against the rest of the state in terms of health, and why, as well as efforts to combat suicide in our county. Finally, we'll look at gardening for health, a Georgian beet recipe and side effect satire. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on local stories.
In Print This Week: Jan 18, 2024 vol XXXV issue 3
Health & Wellness 2024

Digital Edition

