Lab Letdown, Health Disparities and Eating/Weeding Veggies

For our annual Health and Wellness issue, we're diving into why vital outpatient lab services are leaving. We're also looking at how Humboldt stacks up against the rest of the state in terms of health, and why, as well as efforts to combat suicide in our county. Finally, we'll look at gardening for health, a Georgian beet recipe and side effect satire. Hit subscribe for weekly updates on local stories.
Bio:
Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.