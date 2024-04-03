On the Jamwagon Bandwagon

You can’t miss the bright blue Jamwagon food truck with its red lettering announcing pitas, gyros, hummus, falafel and fries (1631 Central Ave., McKinleyville; updates on Facebook). And good thing, too. (Sidebar: Is McKinleyville’s Central Avenue, with its Indian takeover days at the Taqueria Martinez truck, Auntie Hao’s and now this Greek street-food operation, becoming the spot to cruise food trucks with big flavors?)

Loaded fries with tzatziki sauce.

Loaded fries with tzatziki sauce.

Instead of the usual heavy toppings, the Jamwagon’s loaded fries take a refreshing turn for the Mediterranean ($6, plus $1.50 for chicken/$3.50 lamb). Doused in creamy, garlicky tzatziki sauce, its mild tartness coupling with chunks of feta cheese, they come topped with chopped tomato and slices of charred peppers, the light bitterness of which you may find yourself hunting for at the bottom of the container.

Lamb shawarma wrapped in a warm pita.

Lamb shawarma wrapped in a warm pita.

Crunchy falafel with tahini.

Crunchy falafel with tahini.

Lamb shawarma comes well spiced with cumin among others, but not masking the wonderfully juicy lamb tucked in a soft, thick Greek pita warm from the grill ($11.99). The tang of tzatziki lightens the heavy flavors along with feta, raw onion, tomato and cucumber. (This is a good time to remind you of the importance of car linens, the cloth napkin/towel/small tarp you should have tucked in your glove box to lay over your lap on just such occasions.)

The falafel promised on the side of the truck delivers, especially for $6. (Great value when you consider it’s been a tried-and-true favorite since pyramids were the architectural stye of the day.) Inside the pita, satisfyingly crunchy chickpea and parsley pucks fried dark break open bright green and herbaceous. The thick swipe of smoky garlic tahini adds richness and the squeeze of lemon, along with the cucumbers, lettuce and tomato, balance things out.

You’d better get on those car linens.