Wednesday, April 3, 2024

On the Jamwagon Bandwagon

Posted By on Wed, Apr 3, 2024 at 5:43 PM

You can’t miss the bright blue Jamwagon food truck with its red lettering announcing pitas, gyros, hummus, falafel and fries (1631 Central Ave., McKinleyville; updates on Facebook). And good thing, too. (Sidebar: Is McKinleyville’s Central Avenue, with its Indian takeover days at the Taqueria Martinez truck, Auntie Hao’s and now this Greek street-food operation, becoming the spot to cruise food trucks with big flavors?)
click to enlarge Loaded fries with tzatziki sauce. - PHOTO BY JENNIFER FUMIKO CAHILL
  • Photo by Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
  • Loaded fries with tzatziki sauce.

Instead of the usual heavy toppings, the Jamwagon’s loaded fries take a refreshing turn for the Mediterranean ($6, plus $1.50 for chicken/$3.50 lamb). Doused in creamy, garlicky tzatziki sauce, its mild tartness coupling with chunks of feta cheese, they come topped with chopped tomato and slices of charred peppers, the light bitterness of which you may find yourself hunting for at the bottom of the container.


click to enlarge Lamb shawarma wrapped in a warm pita. - PHOTO BY JENNIFER FUMIKO CAHILL
  • Photo by Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
  • Lamb shawarma wrapped in a warm pita.
Lamb shawarma comes well spiced with cumin among others, but not masking the wonderfully juicy lamb tucked in a soft, thick Greek pita warm from the grill ($11.99). The tang of tzatziki lightens the heavy flavors along with feta, raw onion, tomato and cucumber. (This is a good time to remind you of the importance of car linens, the cloth napkin/towel/small tarp you should have tucked in your glove box to lay over your lap on just such occasions.)

click to enlarge Crunchy falafel with tahini. - PHOTO BY JENNIFER FUMIKO CAHILL
  • Photo by Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
  • Crunchy falafel with tahini.

The falafel promised on the side of the truck delivers, especially for $6. (Great value when you consider it’s been a tried-and-true favorite since pyramids were the architectural stye of the day.) Inside the pita, satisfyingly crunchy chickpea and parsley pucks fried dark break open bright green and herbaceous. The thick swipe of smoky garlic tahini adds richness and the squeeze of lemon, along with the cucumbers, lettuce and tomato, balance things out.

You’d better get on those car linens.

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill

Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
 Jennifer Fumiko Cahill is the arts and features editor of the North Coast Journal. She won the Association of Alternative Newsmedia’s 2020 Best Food Writing Award and the 2019 California News Publisher's Association award for Best Writing.

