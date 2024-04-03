On the Jamwagon Bandwagon

You can’t miss the bright blue
Jamwagon food truck with its red lettering announcing pitas, gyros, hummus,
falafel and fries (1631 Central Ave., McKinleyville; updates on Facebook). And
good thing, too. (Sidebar: Is McKinleyville’s Central Avenue, with its Indian
takeover days at the Taqueria Martinez truck, Auntie Hao’s and now this Greek
street-food operation, becoming the spot to cruise food trucks with big
flavors?)
click to enlarge
- Photo by Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
- Loaded fries with tzatziki sauce.
Instead of the usual heavy toppings,
the Jamwagon’s loaded fries take a refreshing turn for the Mediterranean ($6,
plus $1.50 for chicken/$3.50 lamb). Doused in creamy, garlicky tzatziki sauce,
its mild tartness coupling with chunks of feta cheese, they come topped with
chopped tomato and slices of charred peppers, the light bitterness of which you
may find yourself hunting for at the bottom of the container.
click to enlarge
- Photo by Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
- Lamb shawarma wrapped in a warm pita.
Lamb shawarma comes well spiced with
cumin among others, but not masking the wonderfully juicy lamb tucked in a
soft, thick Greek pita warm from the grill ($11.99). The tang of tzatziki
lightens the heavy flavors along with feta, raw onion, tomato and cucumber.
(This is a good time to remind you of the importance of car linens, the cloth
napkin/towel/small tarp you should have tucked in your glove box to lay over
your lap on just such occasions.)
click to enlarge
- Photo by Jennifer Fumiko Cahill
- Crunchy falafel with tahini.
The falafel promised on the side of
the truck delivers, especially for $6. (Great value when you consider it’s been
a tried-and-true favorite since pyramids were the architectural stye of the
day.) Inside the pita, satisfyingly crunchy chickpea and parsley pucks fried
dark break open bright green and herbaceous. The thick swipe of smoky garlic
tahini adds richness and the squeeze of lemon, along with the cucumbers,
lettuce and tomato, balance things out.
You’d better get on those car
linens.