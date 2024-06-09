A+E

Archives | RSS

Sunday, June 9, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Sunday, June 9

Posted By on Sun, Jun 9, 2024 at 4:00 AM

I always forget about Fairy Festival in Arcata, largely because I don’t have any children of my own and I was kicked out of Neverland 35 years ago for making fun of Peter Pan (“Baby Robin Hood” seems tame, but causes no joy in the land found after the second star to the right and straight on til morning). Anyway, it’s happening again on the Plaza today and so, of course, there must be the afterparties. One such event for grown-up pixie dust devotees is a jam band tribute blow-out at Humbrews at 8:30 p.m., where you will find a supergroup called Tore Up!! It’s made up of players from the Magnificent Sanctuary Band, The Velvet Sea and Grateful Getdown. They will be playing the jams of Phish, The Dead, et al, for a mere $10 at the door. I don’t know what the currency exchange is in fairy gold, but you are welcome to find out and report back. 
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jun 6, 2024 vol XXXV issue 23
No Safe Parking

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation