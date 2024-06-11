Movie Tonight: Tuesday, June 11

Theis playing more movies again, which bodes well for the future, as the joint holds a place filled by nowhere else regarding showcasing enjoyable and offbeat fare. A case in point is tonight’spresentation of, an indie comic book movie parody directed and co-written by actress and comedian Vera Drew. After viewing the trailer and reading about the controversy regarding the film’s festival release due to copyright issues, I’m interested. It appears to be an awakening story that funnels gender dysphoria through the mass-production madhouse of oversaturated superhero culture, with appearances from a few of my favorite comedians, including Maria Bamford, Bob Odenkirk and Tim Heidecker. Just $10 gets you a seat and, assuming it’s Taco Tuesday, tonight’s a great one in the run to check it out.