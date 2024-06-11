A+E

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Cinema

Movie Tonight: Tuesday, June 11

Posted By on Tue, Jun 11, 2024 at 4:00 AM

The Miniplex is playing more movies again, which bodes well for the future, as the joint holds a place filled by nowhere else regarding showcasing enjoyable and offbeat fare. A case in point is tonight’s 7 p.m. presentation of The People’s Joker, an indie comic book movie parody directed and co-written by actress and comedian Vera Drew. After viewing the trailer and reading about the controversy regarding the film’s festival release due to copyright issues, I’m interested. It appears to be an awakening story that funnels gender dysphoria through the mass-production madhouse of oversaturated superhero culture, with appearances from a few of my favorite comedians, including Maria Bamford, Bob Odenkirk and Tim Heidecker. Just $10 gets you a seat and, assuming it’s Taco Tuesday, tonight’s a great one in the run to check it out.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jun 6, 2024 vol XXXV issue 23
No Safe Parking

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation