Music Tonight: Saturday, June 8

Here’s something a little different for your Saturday, by which I mean during the sunshine hours. The Eureka Theater
is the spot for the Climax Music Fest
. This new eclectic phenomenon features music by Irie Mae, Icarus and Suns, Samba de Alegria
and Mighty Violet
, as well as danceable beats on tap poured out by DJ Tone Change
. There will also be vendors, food trucks outside, and a fashion show courtesy of Living Doll Vintage
. This all-ages event opens its doors at 2 p.m., with a 3 p.m.
showtime and tickets going for $25 on site, $20 advance. Check it out.