Saturday, June 8, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, June 8

Posted By on Sat, Jun 8, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Here’s something a little different for your Saturday, by which I mean during the sunshine hours. The Eureka Theater is the spot for the Climax Music Fest. This new eclectic phenomenon features music by Irie Mae, Icarus and Suns, Samba de Alegria and Mighty Violet, as well as danceable beats on tap poured out by DJ Tone Change. There will also be vendors, food trucks outside, and a fashion show courtesy of Living Doll Vintage. This all-ages event opens its doors at 2 p.m., with a 3 p.m. showtime and tickets going for $25 on site, $20 advance. Check it out.
