Friday, June 21, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Friday, June 21

Posted By on Fri, Jun 21, 2024 at 4:00 AM

More than 60 years since its creation, Memphis, Tennessee’s Stax Records is still churning out records by acts that mix gospel, R&B, soul and the blues like nobody’s business. One such hometown hero group is Southern Avenue, a large ensemble that lays it down heavy and danceable. They’ll be at Humbrews tonight at 8 p.m., along with Claire Bent & Citizen Funk holding down a local family jam to welcome the road dogs and warm up the stage ($20).
Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

