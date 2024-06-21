Friday, June 21, 2024
Music Tonight: Friday, June 21
By Collin Yeo
on Fri, Jun 21, 2024 at 4:00 AM
More than 60 years since its creation, Memphis, Tennessee’s Stax Records is still churning out records by acts that mix gospel, R&B, soul and the blues like nobody’s business. One such hometown hero group is Southern Avenue
, a large ensemble that lays it down heavy and danceable. They’ll be at Humbrews
tonight at 8 p.m.
, along with Claire Bent & Citizen Funk
holding down a local family jam to welcome the road dogs and warm up the stage ($20).
- Claire Bent & Citizen Funk
