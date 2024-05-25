A+E

Saturday, May 25, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, May 25

Posted By on Sat, May 25, 2024 at 4:00 AM

It’s Kinetic kick-off day, and there are a lot of officially sanctioned diversions and
pleasures to be found from now until Monday, which I will leave to the side for your discretion. One off-the-books gig I will mention is happening on the race route near the Manila Community Center at 1 p.m., where Black Plate, Ultramafic and Klod will all be making some sweet noise for those lucky enough to be in earshot on what looks to be a beautiful afternoon. Viva. At night, you have a couple of options for dancing, depending on your personal tastes, of course. DJ Pandemonium Jones will bring the noise and funk to the Basement for $5, while the Magnificent Sanctuary Band will trade one form of Jerry-worship for another as the tribute band convenes to cover the setlists of another Garcia group — Legion of Mary — and celebrate the birthday of performing sax man Chris “Boa” Noonan.” Door cover for this one is $10 and both gigs begin at 9 p.m.
Comments

