Tuesday, June 4, 2024

NCJ Best of Humboldt 2024

VOTING Round open June 4-30!

Posted on Tue, Jun 4, 2024 at 1:27 PM

Win the Game of BEST!

Here are the finalists in the Game of BEST of Humboldt! Vote for the BEST people, places and things once per day from June 4th through 30th.

To be the BEST of Humboldt you have win the game. Get the word out! Engage your supporters and campaign to get the votes. Get your team — friends, family and loyal customers — to vote for you. Send newsletters, post on social media, hang posters in your storefront, offer perks to customers who help you campaign. Tag your posts with #ncjboh24.  And use these campaign posters and social media: https://tinyurl.com/ncjboh24      

Round II, Vote: June 4-30, 2024
Winners: Published in the North Coast Journal Aug. 1, 2024 edition

