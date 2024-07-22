Monday, July 22, 2024
Music Tonight: Monday, July 22
Posted
By Collin Yeo
on Mon, Jul 22, 2024 at 4:00 AM
It’s 7 p.m.
on Monday night at Savage Henry Comedy Club
, which means another installment of — thunderclap, sword slash, scream and evisceration sounds — Metal Monday
. Tonight’s road band is a grindcore act from Michigan called Cloud Rat
, with local support from Malicious Algorithm, The Groomers, Kolonizer
and Pruritus Ani
. If you don’t understand basic medical Latin, try to scratch that last name out for yourself. All-ages, as always, with a sliding scale $5-$15 to get inside.
click to enlarge
Tags: Savage Henry Comedy Club, Metal Monday, Cloud Rat, Malicious Algorithm, The Groomers, Kolonizer, Pruritus Ani, Image