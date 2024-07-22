A+E

Archives | RSS

Monday, July 22, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Monday, July 22

Posted By on Mon, Jul 22, 2024 at 4:00 AM

It’s 7 p.m. on Monday night at Savage Henry Comedy Club, which means another installment of — thunderclap, sword slash, scream and evisceration sounds — Metal Monday. Tonight’s road band is a grindcore act from Michigan called Cloud Rat, with local support from Malicious Algorithm, The Groomers, Kolonizer and Pruritus Ani. If you don’t understand basic medical Latin, try to scratch that last name out for yourself. All-ages, as always, with a sliding scale $5-$15 to get inside.
click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jul 18, 2024 vol XXXV issue 29
Huffman Talks Project 2025

Digital Edition

guides

© 2024 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation