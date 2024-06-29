A+E

Saturday, June 29, 2024

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, June 29

Posted By on Sat, Jun 29, 2024 at 4:00 AM

Summer means festival season and although I’ve been a little lax about reporting on all of the grouped-up goings on around here, I can’t miss reporting on this metalworks happening at the Mateel today. The Nor-Cal Headbanger’s Ball will feature 13 bands from the Bay Area and above. Rather than list the entire lineup, I’ll give you a taste of the local flavor, which includes: Bloodspire, Malicious Algorithm, Locust Furnace, Echoes of Ruination and Sadistic Hallucinations. This all-ages mini-fest boasts a 1 p.m. start time and is being put on through the efforts of Austin Spence from Willits’ Embryonic Devourment, who wants you to know that there will be food vendors, alcohol for sale for those of legal age and a light show during the times of savage riffage. The $25 fee seems like a steal to me for a marathon of crucial amperage.
