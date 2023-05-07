A+E

Sunday, May 7, 2023

Music Tonight: Sunday, May 7

The Chamber Players of the Redwoods are putting on a free show at 5 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in Eureka. A cursory scan of the program had my ears pricked up, as one of the composers whose music is on the menu is Astor Piazzolla, the Argentine master of the tango and a man whose entire being pours out of his body into the bandoneon, a type of accordion. Piazzolla is one of my favorite artists of all time, so much so that upon reading my notes for today, I bumped Chopin off my writing soundtrack and replaced him with Piazzolla. His is true soul music and now you have a chance to hear it live, you lucky ducks who are favored by the fair passions of the Fates.
